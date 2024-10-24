NEW BERLIN — One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month aims to promote screening and prevention of the disease which affects 2.3 million women worldwide.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams visited the New Berlin YMCA to learn more about a special Ascension Wisconsin program that is designed to support breast cancer survivors through exercise and healthy eating.

"My first breast cancer was diagnosed 30 years ago, and it was on my very first mammogram." Terri Lawler had her first mammogram at 40.

"Fortunately, it was caught very early, and I did have a lumpectomy," she said.

After 30 sessions of radiation and six months of chemotherapy, Terry was cancer-free—until she faced another hurdle.

"Just earlier this year in February, I went in for another routine mammogram and on the other breast, they found a very early stage of breast cancer as well."

Watch: Healthy Eating and Active Living for breast cancer survivors.

Breast cancer survivors highlight Ascension Wisconsin's Survivorship Program

Now a double breast cancer survivor, Terri puts in the work to stay healthy through Ascension Wisconsin's HEAL program. HEAL stands for Healthy Eating Active Living.

"It is meant for breast cancer survivors or patients that are going through treatment right now, stages 1-3, and anyone from ages 18 to 90," said Oncology nurse and cancer exercise specialist Kara Vandervliet.

Kara, a former ICU nurse, understands the importance of the program. She actually became an oncology nurse after surviving cancer herself.

"I had Hodgkins Lymphoma. I was pregnant at the time when I was diagnosed with my third and that was 14 years ago. He's a healthy, thriving 14-year-old teenage boy now," said Vandervliet.

She did 6 months of chemo and a month of radiation.

"Three years ago, I had to have open heart surgery because of damage to my heart from the radiation treatment. So, I understand keeping your heart healthy and keeping your body healthy," she said.

Among breast cancer survivors, studies show a consistent link between physical activity and a lower risk of breast cancer coming back.

For cancer risk reduction, the American Cancer Society advises following U.S. dietary guidelines that consist of fresh fruits and vegetables. The New Berlin YMCA offers classes through their Teaching Kitchen, which is included in the HEAL program.

"It really has given me a lot of information about diet and nutrition, other kinds of exercise, and resources in the community that are available," said Lawler.

"What advice do you have for someone who may see and be inspired by the fact that you beat cancer not once, but twice," asked Williams.

Lawler responded, "Well, I would say, don't be afraid of it. I hear some women who say, I don't want to have a mammogram because it hurts, or I don't want to know if there's a problem. To me, that is just such narrow thinking. There's so much that can be done especially if it's found at an early stage!"

