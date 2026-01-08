BIG BEND — Residents in Big Bend are raising concerns about a new high-voltage transmission project that could bring more than 100 miles of new power lines and four substations to southeastern Wisconsin.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator(MISO) selected Viridon Midcontinent LLC on Jan. 6 to develop the Wisconsin Southeast 345 kV Competitive Transmission Project, known as WISE.

MISO, the regional grid operator that manages electricity flow across 15 states, says the project is critical for regional energy reliability and growing electricity demand.

Big Bend residents voice concerns over proposed high-voltage power project

Debra Kamin, who has lived in Big Bend for almost 35 years, expressed strong opposition to the project.

"I was insulted. It's insulting to the land," Kamin said.

The WISE project includes four new 345-kilovolt substations at Big Bend, Cedar Creek Junction, Mullet River Junction, and Sheboygan River. The exact locations have not yet been decided.

The plan also calls for four new 345-kilovolt transmission lines, including a double-circuit line from Big Bend to Sugar Creek.

Kamin said she worries about the environmental impact.

"It's quiet, it's peaceful, a whole ecosystem you can't see," she said.

"I'm not saying we don't need energy, but if we wreck it, we're going to wreck it forever. A forest, animals, something that the future might really appreciate."

Nicole Miscichoski of Big Bend questions whether the project will benefit the local community.

"Putting in a station connecting one place to the next doesn't make any sense for us to have. To me, it's a mismanagement of land use," Miscichoski said.

Viridon estimated a capital cost of $349 million for the project.

MISO's planning documents identify the project as necessary to handle increasing electricity demand and maintain reliable service in southeastern Wisconsin. It requires the project to enter service by June 1, 2033.

According to Waukesha County Parks & Land Use Director Dale Shaver, the county's involvement has been limited. Prospective developers contacted the county to learn about available lands in the planned corridor.

MISO directed inquiries about community engagement to Viridon, saying the selected developer will work through the local regulatory process.

Viridon did not respond to requests for comment by publication.

Attempts to locate residents who support the project were also unsuccessful.

The project still faces local zoning, environmental studies, and a state review by the Public Service Commission. This process includes public hearings where residents can voice objections.

No regulatory authority has approved final routes for the transmission lines.

The WISE project is part of MISO's $21.8 billion Tranche 2.1 transmission program. MISO's Independent Market Monitor has questioned the economic justification of the project, while multiple state regulators have filed federal complaints against the program.

