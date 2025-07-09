Big Bend residents frustrated by road closure on Highway 164: 'It is just a nuisance'

BIG BEND, Wis. — A 2-mile stretch of closed highway in Big Bend is causing significant problems for local residents and commuters alike.

"Why isn't it open? It is just a nuisance. It is crazy," said Mark Bourdl, who lives next to the construction zone.

TMJ4 Mark Bourdl lives next to the construction zone on highway 164.

TMJ4 News went to the Highway 164 construction zone to witness the situation firsthand. There was a steady stream of vehicles driving past clearly marked "Road Closed" barricades.

Bourdl says he sees it all the time. He says because he has lived there for decades he knows almost all his neighbors on the road. But it is even easier see who shouldn’t be driving through when he sees an out of state license plate.

"The Illinois [drivers] come through all the time," Bourdl said. "But I don't blame them whatsoever for going through."

TMJ4 Road closed barriers on Highway 164.

Big Bend Police, however, take a different view. The department has taken to Facebook with humorous but pointed messages about the closure, including frequently asked questions like: "I had to drive into a ditch or in oncoming traffic around conspicuously large road closed barricades... but is the road still closed? Yes."

Police officials warn they will ticket drivers caught ignoring the closure signs.

TMJ4 Vehicles driving around the road closed barricades.

The problem extends beyond the closed highway itself. Julie Kozlik contacted TMJ4 because she's concerned about dangerous driving behaviors on the detour routes.

"People obviously are not abiding by the speed limit. They aren't stopping at the stop signs," Kozlik said. "I'm taking a risk everyday driving that road."

TMJ4 Julie Kozlik commutes in the area. She drives the detour roads, which she says people are driving recklessly on.

Data from Wisconsin Community Maps, which tracks crashes shows nearly half a dozen have occurred on the detour roads since the closure began. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials explained that despite the pavement work being complete, the road closure signs must remain in place because construction work is still not finished.

Watch: Big Bend residents frustrated by road closure on Highway 164

Big Bend residents frustrated by road closure on Highway 164

Bourdl disagrees with this assessment.

"There is no reason why it isn't open. No reason whatsoever," he said.

According to the DOT, Highway 164 is tentatively scheduled to reopen on July 18.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip