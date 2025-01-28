Owner of beloved Brookfield frozen custard shop excited about plans to rebuild after devastating fire

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A southeast Wisconsin staple, known for its frozen custard and burgers, is planning to rebuild after one of its locations burned down a week before Thanksgiving.

A fire started inside Oscar's Frozen Custard in Brookfield on Nov. 19. It was a total loss.

Months later, the owners are planning to rebuild.

"You can tell people love it because look at me, here I am in my winter jacket, eating an ice-cold sundae! So, we love it," customer Christine Henzig said.

TMJ4 News Christine Henzig is a long-time customer of Oscar's

Sundaes and smiles — the perfect sentiment for this hometown staple.

"We've been coming here for years," Henzig added.

"I would say it's become a favorite," customer Victor Frazzell said.

TMJ4 News Victor Frazzell, Oscar's Frozen Custard customer

Since the fire in November, customers have been coming from far and wide to support the other Oscar's locations in West Allis and Franklin.

"Our boys and our nephew run the three Oscar's, so their hearts were broken, our hearts were broken. We've had countless hours planning the new kitchen, planning the new fountain areas, planning the front counter," Oscar's owner Jim Taylor said.

TMJ4 News Jim Taylor's the owner of Oscar's Frozen Custard

Taylor is presenting plans to rebuild the Brookfield location to the town's board on Tuesday.

The plans include a double drive-thru, which would triple its takeout capacity, adding more custard fountains, and expanding the building as a whole.

"I was really glad to hear that they weren't gonna give up and they're going to come roaring back," Henzig reacted.

If the plans are approved, Taylor said patties will be back on the grill and custard in the cone by spring 2026.

"Just what I needed, another location. You bet I'll be there," Henzig said.

"Thank you all for coming, and you will have the same good, old traditional custard you had," Taylor added.

The proposal will be heard by the Town of Brookfield's board Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

