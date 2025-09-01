WAUWATOSA — As Dixon Elementary students in Brookfield prepare for their first day of school, their community is rallying behind a man who shows up for them every day.

Custodian James Moore, known to families simply as “Mr. James,” lost nearly everything when August floods swept through his Wauwatosa home.

Moore and his wife escaped as water poured into the basement and climbed onto the first floor.

“We watched the water come up a step. Up a step. Up a step,” Moore said. “When I went to the basement, it was up to my waist.”

TMJ4 News James Moore

The flooding took most of their things, including decades of his wife’s sewing equipment and Moore’s tools and workshop.

After a week in a hotel, the couple moved in with family while their house undergoes major repairs.

Watch: Beloved Dixon Elementary custodian lost everything in floods; parents and teachers step in

Beloved Dixon Elementary custodian lost everything in floods; parents and teachers step in

“It’s shocking but amazing to see what water can do, where it can go, how it can affect and change your life,” Moore said.

That's when parents and teachers at Dixon quickly stepped in to help.

Carey Drees

The PTO organized a GoFundMe campaign to cover essentials, medical needs, and safe housing while the Moores rebuild. Families have also begun collecting sewing and quilting supplies to replace those lost.

“The second he walked in the door, you knew he was a special person. The kids are so happy to see him,” said Carey Drees, co-president of the Dixon PTO.

“Together we decided what we could do. How could we help Mr. James and his family?”

TMJ4 News Carey Drees

Despite the loss, Moore says he is ready to return to work and see the students who brighten his days.

“I think working with kids is great, especially young kids — you never know what’s going to come out of their mouths. And it’s always a way to give back,” he said.

“You need normalcy,” he added. “It shows you the goodness everyone has in the bad — there is life after this.”

When families walk through Dixon’s doors this week, Moore will be there to greet them — a reminder that even in loss, the strength of a community can carry someone through.

“Everyone can help somebody in their life, maybe someone they don’t know. We hope our community continues to support Mr. James and his wife in any way,” Drees smiled.

You can reach the PTO at dixondragonpto@gmail.com.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip