ATVs and UTVs now legal on streets in Lac La Belle, but a group hopes to eventual county-wide approval

LAC LA BELLE, Wis. — The Village of Lac La Belle has officially implemented an ordinance allowing ATVs and UTVs to drive on local roads, with new street signs marking the change. The Okauchee Area ATV/UTV Club has been instrumental in getting these ordinances passed in several communities, with a commitment to not use taxpayer money.

TMJ4 Matt Thompson, president of the Okauchee Area ATV/UTV Club, holds one of the road signs for Lac La Belle ATV usage.

"Part of our agreement is that we don't spend any tax dollars on it," said Matt Thompson, president of the Okauchee Area ATV/UTV Club.

He is a big force behind the effort to get these recreational vehicles road-legal. His club has made significant progress since last April when we first met him.

"Since then, we have successfully opened the Village of Dousman, the Town of Ottawa, and we have just finished the Village of Lac La Belle," said Thompson.

TMJ4 UTV on the street in Lac La Belle.

The Village of Summit has also approved an ordinance, but administrative issues are currently delaying implementation. The club is now working on an ordinance for the Town of Merton.

In addition to meeting all Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements, such as having proper plates and stickers, the new ATV/UTV ordinances include an additional requirement for drivers.

TMJ4 ATV sign now up in Lac La Belle.

"All the ordinances we have been involved with require liability insurance. If someone gets into an accident and damages someone's property, they have to have liability insurance to cover that," said Thompson.

Thompson hopes that as people become more accustomed to seeing ATVs and UTVs on roads, Waukesha County will follow Jefferson County's example and allow these vehicles on all county roads. Currently, driving them on any county road remains illegal.

TMJ4 Matt Thompson, president of the Okauchee Area ATV/UTV Club, sits in his UTV.

For now, Thompson said Lake Country residents are enjoying their new transportation options.

"Going out for dinner, going out for ice cream stuff like that. It is a little different flavor of life," said Thompson.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

