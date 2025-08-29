SUSSEX, Wis. — Attorneys for the parents of a 5-year-old boy killed by a school bus in Sussex have released new video footage challenging the official ruling that his death was accidental.

The side-by-side video shows Finn Katona among a crowd of children walking in opposite directions in January. The footage stops at the moment Finn falls off the curb and is run over by the bus.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department ruled Finn’s death accidental, and no charges were filed in the case.

Attorneys release new video in 5-year-old's school bus death, challenge 'freak accident' ruling

However, in a statement released by Finn’s parents’ attorney, they pushed back against that determination.

“The narrative that this was a ‘freak accident’ is misleading, when you understand the setting and circumstances surrounding Finn’s death,” the statement said. “The Hamilton School District and Dairyland Bus Company jointly participated in a bus transfer and disembarking procedure that put children at great risk.”

Following Finn’s death, the Hamilton School District changed its policy by no longer requiring 4K students to transfer buses at any point during morning routes.

