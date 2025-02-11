Arrowhead superintendent says referendum to consolidate campus will save taxpayers millions

HARTFORD, Wis. — For the second time in less than a year, the Arrowhead Union High School District is going to referendum. It is asking for $136 million to tear down part of the high school and add an addition. Superintendent Conrad Farner says the move will ultimately save money, but it is up to voters to decide.

While walking through the south campus building at Arrowhead High School, Farner points out some of the problems.

“You can see we tried to make some repairs,” he said, pointing to the roof in the gym.

TMJ4 Conrad Farner, superintendent at Arrowhead Union High School District

Farner says the north campus also needs building upgrades. Both buildings, he said, are aging.

"When you have old buildings like this, a lot of stuff going wrong isn't obvious. You can't see it. We have heating and ventilation units on the roof falling apart,” said Farner. “Things like plumbing, electrical, those kinds of systems. The pool has leaks. The small classrooms, the dingy classrooms with no light, those are all over the place."

TMJ4 Farner points to problems with the roof in the gym at the south campus buiilding.

He says the referendum would allow the district to tear down the south building and consolidate everyone into the north campus building. The two buildings are separated by the football field, a street, and parking lots.

This creates a security concern for Farner, who says that despite cameras, doors are propped open by students, and visitors coming in and out during passing periods are nearly impossible to monitor.

But he says tearing down a building is what would save taxpayers money.

TMJ4 Conrad Farner heads to the gym in the basement at the south campus where he says there are problems with the floor.

“The single biggest goal we had for both referendums is to stop having two campuses. Our buildings are old. We had a facility analysis done, and that analysis determined it would cost $143 million to keep maintaining the two old buildings. That is just for maintenance,” said Farner.

TMJ4 Classroom that needs a lighting upgrade in the north building according to Conrad Farner.

It's why voter Ann Dow says she voted yes before and will do so again this year.

"I believe we need to be responsible for our children and the education they are going to have. I had three children who went through Arrowhead,” said Dow.

TMJ4 Hallway of south campus at Arrowhead High School

But another voter, who didn’t want to give his name, says he turned it down in November and does not want his taxes raised for the school district.

"Every time I vote no," said the unnamed man and former Arrowhead High School parent. "It is always going to be no."

It will ultimately be up to voters to decide if the referendum passes during the spring election on April 1.

