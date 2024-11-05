'Already failing': Elm Grove voters to decide if they should change Underwood Creek

ELM GROVE, Wis. — Elm Grove voters head to the polls to decide what to do with the creek running under a downtown parking lot and part of a grocery store. The village says that the area is on the verge of collapse, but repair isn’t an option.

Underwood Creek is causing major problems in the downtown and it has for years according to some voters.

“Historically, in Elm Grove, we have had a great deal of flooding issues,” said Megan Muthupandiyan, who will cast her ballot on the referendum on Tuesday.

Village Trustee John Schindler has a background in hydrogeology. He says in the 1950s the village changed what was once wetlands in the downtown into a channel. When that caused flooding problems the creek was covered. Now a parking lot and part of Sendik’s grocery store sit on top of it. But that didn’t stop the problems.

“That pipe that was then created was too small for even a 100-year flood. It was too small when it was built so we have a lot of flooding downtown,” said Schindler.

When the village went to the state’s Department of Natural Resources to fix it, they were told there was never a permit pulled for the cover on top of the river so couldn’t do anything to it. Instead, they have to uncover or “daylight” the river.

“If the river is not ‘daylighted’, what is going to happen to that area?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“The parking lot over the river will collapse at some point. It is already failing,” said Schindler.

The village is asking for an $8.5 million referendum. That question is a little confusing to voters.

“The matter of the taxes, where would the taxes come to pay for this?” asked Bill Janos, an Elm Grove voter.

The village says it has the money already and taxes won’t go up. However, any money spent on public works over a million dollars has to go out for referendum per state law. It is now up to voters to decide what to do.

If the referendum is not approved, Schindler says the village would likely ask again later time.

