Adopt a grandma: High school seniors stepping up to help Oconomowoc seniors with tech problems

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — When older people have problems with their phones or computers, they often rely on their children or grandchildren for help. But for seniors without family nearby, getting tech assistance can be challenging. A program at Oconomowoc High School is addressing this need by connecting students with residents at Shorehaven Senior Living.

TMJ4 Karen Kasprzak shows her phone to student Malachi Spencer.

"I have been here many times. I have no grandchildren. So I need them," said Karen Kasprzak.

For the past six weeks, high school seniors have volunteered every Thursday to answer technology questions from senior residents. During a recent session, seniors asked questions ranging from how to access YouTube to using voice commands to find local restaurants.

TMJ4 Kevin Guevara (left) listen to Ginny Stabelfeldt (middel) with his classmate Issac White talk about how she is having trouble getting on Youtube.

Karen Kasprzak brought a particularly challenging problem to students Malachi Spencer and Lucas Felker.

"I think I have just too many calendars, I don't know how I got them," said Kasprzak.

"I'm stumped on this one," said Felker.

"This is a good one as well," said Spencer.

TMJ4 Karen Kasprzak brought a cell phone problem to students Lucas Felker (left) and Malachi Spencer.

The students are part of a digital communications class rather than a computer science program. Their teachers emphasize that technical knowledge isn't the primary goal.

"It is not so much the tech part, it is about the real-life situation and how I would find information about it," said teacher Mike Krill.

TMJ4 Oconomowoc student Tyler (right) and an unidentifed senior work on some technology problems.

Danielle Bukal, another teacher at Oconomowoc High School, sees the program as teaching valuable life skills.

"How to be resourceful; that's a huge skill. Your job, regardless of where you end up, you're not going to know everything. And we are empowering them right now to say you can figure that out," said Bukal.

TMJ4 An unidentified senior and student work on a cell phone problem.

The program was highlighted during a "Let's Talk Oconomowoc" listening event, where the Chamber of Commerce executive director praised the intergenerational connections being formed.

For Kasprzak, the program provided a solution to her calendar issues and offered tech support she couldn't get elsewhere. The students also find the experience rewarding.

"Helping people is really nice, and it feels fulfilling as well," said Spencer.

"It is nice to help and do something for the community," said Felker.

While this year's program has concluded, it will resume in the fall.

