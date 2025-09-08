"A walking miracle"; Waukesha rallies for 10-year-old after rare brain condition

WAUKESHA — Four months ago, a sudden brain bleed turned into a life-or-death emergency for 10-year-old Wesley Ulrich.

On Sunday, the Waukesha community came together at an event to not only celebrate how far he’s come, but also to raise support to help his family on the road ahead.

Family friends invited TMJ4 to the fundraiser, called “Warriors for Wesley,” at Fox River Church which included food, a dunk tank, and a silent auction.

The moment that drew the biggest applause, however, came when Wesley sat at the piano.

TMJ4 News Wesley Ulrich.

Wesley has always had perfect pitch, but his parents say his playing has soared since undergoing two brain surgeries in May.

“He’s amazing. Watching him play brings a smile to your face, especially knowing where he was and how far he’s come already,” said family friend Trisha Erickson.

TMJ4 News Trisha Erickson, Krystle Bohlman, and Megan Sheble

Doctors diagnosed Wesley with an arteriovenous malformation, or AVM, after he told his mom it felt like “something blew in my head” during a trip up north.

The abnormal tangle of blood vessels ruptured, and surgeons operated twice to save him.

“He is truly a walking miracle,” said his mother, Laura Ulrich. “He’s gotten through a lot already, but we know we still have challenges ahead.”

TMJ4 News Wesley, his sister Hailey, and his mom and dad, Laura and Kevin Ulrich.

Since leaving the hospital, Wesley has begun his first two weeks in fourth grade, where he meets with a reading specialist several afternoons a week.

His parents say the brain injury left him struggling with reading, sometimes making it feel like dyslexia. He also attends regular therapy sessions and physical conditioning to rebuild his strength.

Even with those challenges, Wesley has found joy in returning to everyday life.

He recently played in a scrimmage baseball game, hitting a line drive in his first game back. He says playing piano almost daily also lifts his spirits.

TMJ4 News

Family friends organized the benefit and said the large turnout showed how deeply the community cares.

“The Ulrichs are a really special family. Today demonstrates just how many people love and have been praying for them,” Erickson said.

Wesley’s father, Kevin Ulrich, said the support gives their family strength.

“It’s absolutely incredible. This community has been so fantastic to our family,” he said. “We could’ve never asked for more.”

For updates or ways to help, you can visit the “Warriors for Wesley” Facebook page.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip