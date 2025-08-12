‘A godsend it didn’t destroy the house’: Sussex residents face more damage on heels of weekend floods

SUSSEX — Another storm early Tuesday morning brought more damage to Waukesha County, just days after a weekend of flooding and severe weather.

In Sussex, an 80-foot-tall, 100-year-old maple tree fell in David Ailey’s backyard around 5:30 a.m., narrowly missing his home.

“This section glanced across the southeast portion of the house,” Ailey said. “To hear that loud sound, it hits your house, and makes it shake. I’m feeling very fortunate right now.”

Ailey and his wife had been sleeping about 10 feet from where the tree struck. He said the saturated ground from the weekend storms likely contributed to the fall.

“When you have such horrible weather over the weekend, the wet ground becomes a problem,” Ailey said. “It’s time, effort, and money. If anything, it was a godsend that it didn’t destroy the house.”

The tree also left him with water in his basement.

“Now there’s a bunch of water in the basement we didn’t have over the weekend,” Ailey said. “I hope the next week of rain doesn’t cause more problems.”

Just a block away from Ailey’s home, a large maple tree landed on tombstones at the cemetery at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.

“You see it, and you know there had to be tombstones damaged underneath,” Parish administrator Kathryn Sonier said.

The fallen trees are now added to this list of cleanup the church has to do after their basement also experienced flooding on Sunday.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s a lot,” Sonier said.

In Delafield, a viewer recorded video of yards with fallen branches and broken limbs, adding to cleanup efforts across the county.

Neighbors say their focus now is on repairing damage.

