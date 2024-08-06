A free program offering bikes to homeless people in Waukesha is running once again

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A free bike program that was temporarily halted because of abuse is running once again. White Stone Warriors was giving out bicycles to low-income and homeless people until they saw people misusing the bikes.
“I got the trailer about a week ago,” said Jeff Halbrucker, pointing to the pull-behind trailer he now has attached to his bike as he stood outside of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in downtown Waukesha.
Jeff did not have transportation or the money to get to all the places he needed to be whether it was a doctor’s appointment, a job, or the library.
“The bike that I did have kind of fell apart and I didn’t have money to get one from a bike shop,” said Jeff.
We met Jamie Morris as she was getting food outside of St. Joseph’s from White Stone Warriors. Jamie was in a similar situation, needing to go to the hospital almost daily for treatment but without a lot of options or money to get there.
“I have appointments to go in the afternoon,” said Jamie.
That’s where the non-profit White Stone Warriors stepped in. They were giving out bikes without any questions. But the vice president of the organization, Sandy Carlson, says unfortunately that had to change. They halted the program in June when they learned people were abusing it. Now, she says they are registering people before they can get a bike.
“It stays a donation and it helps people so they don’t sell it or trade it for something they shouldn’t be trading it for or that type of thing,” said Sandy.
On top of that, they are engraving the bikes with a serial number and WSW for White Stone Warriors so if the police or someone finds a bike dumped it can get back to their organization.
“If our bikes are sitting around somewhere we will come and get them,” said Sandy.
Both Jeff and Jamie are happy the program is starting again. Along with giving out bikes, they also repair the bikes. Jamie and Jeff say since they put so many miles on them, they need a lot of work.
“I needed a bike to get around. They help us out so much,” said Jamie.
Bikes will be going out to people again on Wednesdays. You can sign up for one here or you can call (262) 391-1165 with questions.
