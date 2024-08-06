A free program offering bikes to homeless people in Waukesha is running once again

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A free bike program that was temporarily halted because of abuse is running once again. White Stone Warriors was giving out bicycles to low-income and homeless people until they saw people misusing the bikes.

TMJ4 Jeff Halbrucker stands in front of his bike at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in downtown Waukesha.

“I got the trailer about a week ago,” said Jeff Halbrucker, pointing to the pull-behind trailer he now has attached to his bike as he stood outside of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in downtown Waukesha.

TMJ4 Jeff Halbrucker's bike outside of St. Joseph's Church. He stands next to it eating a meal provided by White Stone Warriors.

Jeff did not have transportation or the money to get to all the places he needed to be whether it was a doctor’s appointment, a job, or the library.

“The bike that I did have kind of fell apart and I didn’t have money to get one from a bike shop,” said Jeff.

TMJ4 Jamie Morris stands outside of St. Joseph's Church in Waukesha.

We met Jamie Morris as she was getting food outside of St. Joseph’s from White Stone Warriors. Jamie was in a similar situation, needing to go to the hospital almost daily for treatment but without a lot of options or money to get there.

“I have appointments to go in the afternoon,” said Jamie.

TMJ4 Bikes temporarily parked outside of St. Joseph's Church as people visit White Stone Warrior's meal service.

That’s where the non-profit White Stone Warriors stepped in. They were giving out bikes without any questions. But the vice president of the organization, Sandy Carlson, says unfortunately that had to change. They halted the program in June when they learned people were abusing it. Now, she says they are registering people before they can get a bike.

TMJ4 Sandy Carlson with White Stone Warriors stands in front of one of their free bikes.

“It stays a donation and it helps people so they don’t sell it or trade it for something they shouldn’t be trading it for or that type of thing,” said Sandy.

TMJ4 The sign for White Stone Warriors free lunch outside St. Joseph's Church.

On top of that, they are engraving the bikes with a serial number and WSW for White Stone Warriors so if the police or someone finds a bike dumped it can get back to their organization.

TMJ4 Volunteers with White Stone Warriors make up plates of food for people in need in Waukesha.

“If our bikes are sitting around somewhere we will come and get them,” said Sandy.

Both Jeff and Jamie are happy the program is starting again. Along with giving out bikes, they also repair the bikes. Jamie and Jeff say since they put so many miles on them, they need a lot of work.

TMJ4 Jeff Halbrucker rides his bike in downtown Waukesha.

“I needed a bike to get around. They help us out so much,” said Jamie.

Bikes will be going out to people again on Wednesdays. You can sign up for one here or you can call (262) 391-1165 with questions.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip