90-year-old in Menomonee Falls sees meal service reduced; county cites higher costs and greater need

WAUKESHA — For nearly two years, 90-year-old Lloyd Bath of Menomonee Falls has used Waukesha County’s home-delivered meal service.

Each weekday, usually right around 11 a.m., a driver shows up with a hot lunch — a dependable routine that gives Bath’s children reassurance while they’re at work.

But on his 90th birthday, Bath said he received a call informing him that his weekly deliveries would be reduced from five meals a week to three.

“I’m disappointed and wondering,” Bath said. “I have daughters and a son who help me. But there are people my age who don’t have that opportunity.”

The program is managed by the county’s Aging and Disability Resource Center. Manager Jennifer Wrucke said rising food costs, flat funding, and growing demand mean the agency had to make tough decisions.

“With costs continuing to increase, it is essentially a reduction,” Wrucke said. “We knew we were going to have to cut.”

To avoid placing seniors on a waiting list, ADRC began using a statewide screening tool for its home-delivered meal program this year.

That tool helps determine whether a participant receives five meals a week, three meals, or is shifted into another program, based on factors such as mobility, ability to prepare food, and whether neighbors or family can provide assistance.

"We know we’re not likely getting any more tax levy funding, and we're not expecting increases in grants, so we really have to look at the dollars we have and if we are serving the people most at need," Wrucke explained.

Bath’s daughter, Susan Nicol, said the meals aren’t just food — they’re peace of mind.

“It’s been really nice to know Dad’s getting a hot meal and a check-in, especially because we all work full-time,” she said. “Meals on Wheels has been so comforting for us as a family … when you’re not able to be here, someone is checking on him.”

The family has started filling Bath’s freezer with prepared meals, though Nicol worries about other seniors who may not have that kind of support.

The ADRC also closed its in-person dining site in Oconomowoc in September. Wrucke said the site averaged only about seven diners a day, fewer than other county locations, and safety concerns about seniors crossing a busy street added to the decision.

Dining sites in Sussex, New Berlin, Brookfield, Mukwonago, Waukesha, and Menomonee Falls remain open.

Roughly 50 Oconomowoc residents who still rely on home-delivered meals will continue receiving them, though those meals are now being packaged in Sussex and Mukwonago.

Looking ahead, the ADRC is exploring new approaches — such as restaurant partnerships or public-private models — to reach more people.

“We want to continue to innovate and modernize our nutrition program,” Wrucke said. “The demographic shift happening in counties and the state is real, and we need to prepare for that.”

Across Waukesha County, about 2,000 seniors take part in nutrition programs each year, including 850 in home-delivered meals and 1,000 at congregate dining sites.

ADRC leaders say anyone affected by service reductions can request a reassessment. Seniors can also find resources in the agency’s guide and can ride to dining sites for $1 each way.

Nicol hopes the situation is also a reminder for neighbors to look out for one another.

“For people watching at home, watch out for your neighbors,” she said. “If you have elders as neighbors, make sure they’re okay.”

