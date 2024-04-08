5-year-olds in Waukesha react to seeing the eclipse for the first time

The students at a Waukesha elementary school didn't just experience the solar eclipse, they had an eclipse party.

Over and over this afternoon there were countdowns….

“5-4-3-2-1.”

Students from ages 5 to 11 were all out to see the sun. TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf joined the kindergartners at Hillcrest Elementary as they looked at the eclipse for the first time.

“It is like a crescent moon,” shouted one boy.

“It looks like a happy face,” shouted Gaia, a 5-year-old.

“Someone is biting the moon,” shouted Emmie, a 6-year-old.

Though for the youngest they weren’t all sure it was that big of a deal.

"Can I go play now?" asks one little.

Principal Faith Lincicum has been planning for this solar sensation practically since the last solar eclipse seven years ago. She came decked out in her eclipse shirt and shoes!

“Call me an Eclipse super fan,” said Lincicum.

When we talked to the Waukesha School District they told me they were prepared to get eclipse glasses to all the schools, except Hillcrest’s principal was way ahead of them.

“When I knew this was coming in April I ordered the eclipse glasses in January,” said Lincicum.

The students spent the afternoon counting down to points in time when the eclipse reached its peak. And in the end, no one was disappointed in the celestial event.

“Were you excited?” asked Rebecca Klopf

“Yeah,” said Nora.

“It is so fun,” said another little girl.

