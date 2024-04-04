5-year-old among those in Waukesha County getting eclipse ready

There are just four days left until the solar eclipse happens and people are preparing. The libraries in Waukesha County have become the go-to place to get your eclipse glasses and learn about what’s coming.

TMJ4 Baker Piel, 5



Baker wants to be a space ranger when he grows up. He says a space ranger goes in and goes really speedy! He came with his family to pick up solar eclipse glasses.

We found 5-year-old Baker Piel making a stop at the Pewaukee Public Library to grab a pair of eclipse glasses. He doesn’t know what an eclipse is, but he loves space and knows what he wants to be when he grows up.

“A space ranger,” said Baker.

We asked him what a space ranger does.

“Go in space and go very speedy with a jet,” said Baker.

TMJ4 Kelly Nelson holds all the solar eclipse glasses that Pewaukee Public Library has left to give out.

We came to the Pewaukee library because for the last few days, I have watched family after family come and grab glasses and heard the calls asking if the library had any.

“Twenty-four, 26, 28… we have 30,” said Kelly Nelson, a librarian at Pewaukee Public Library who was counting the eclipse glasses.

TMJ4 Dennis Roscoe is an astronomer at Carroll College in Waukesha, plus works as a NASA Ambassador providing education for the public on major events like the eclipse.

Dennis Roscoe is an astronomer at Carroll College in Waukesha, plus works as a NASA Ambassador providing education for the public on major events like the eclipse. In the last few weeks, his talks on what people should expect from the eclipse at various libraries around Wisconsin have been packed.

“It is going to start about 2 o’clock where the moon is going to cover up the sun and we are going to see about 88 percent coverage, which is pretty spectacular,” said Roscoe.

Courtesy of Dennis Roscoe Dennis Roscoe

But Roscoe will not be around here when the eclipse happens. He is leaving for the path of totality in southern Illinois.

“This is the closest one to the Midwest. You are just never going to, in your lifetime see one this close,” said Roscoe. “It is a total sensory experience. The birds stop singing. The stars come out and for 3 or 4 minutes you are in a different world. And the temperature drops.”

TMJ4 Kelly Nelson, a librarian at Pewaukee Public Library, talks to Baker about eclipse glasses.

ECLIPSE VIEWING AND GLASSES

Free eclipse glasses at public libraries while supplies last. Milwaukee Public Library and Waukesha Public Library do not have anymore.

Eclipse glasses and viewing:

Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium at the Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha

Date: April 8

Safely view the solar eclipse using special glasses (bring your own pair OR eclipse glasses will be provided to the first 100 guests) or solar telescopes. Also, enjoy fun activities for all ages!

UWM Planetarium

1900 E Kenwood Blvd #139, Milwaukee, WI 53211

Date and Time: April 8, 1 - 3 p.m.

Eclipse glasses will be available

Milwaukee Public Museum viewing

Date & Time: April 8, 12:30-3 p.m.

Location: Outside MPM by the Green Clock on Wells Street [800 W Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53233]

MPM is providing telescopes with special filters and eclipse glasses for $2 each.

Milwaukee Public Museum

Date and Time: April 8, 12:30-3 p.m.

Outside MPM by the Green Clock on Wells Street

NASA's Live Webcast of the Total Solar Eclipse available in MPM's Garden Gallery

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

1111 E Brown Deer Rd, Bayside, WI 53217

Date and Time: April 8, 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Free with admission

We’ll have a telescope fitted with a solar filter, as well as special glasses with which to safely view this incredible event.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip