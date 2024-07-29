2 dead, 2 injured in crash after attempted traffic stop

MUSKEGO — Two women are dead and two women are injured after a single-vehicle crash. Muskego police say it happened after officers attempted a traffic stop.

According to Muskego Police Department, an officer attempted to stop the vehicle on Sunday, around 10:22 p.m. for "suspicious behavior," near Idle Isle Park in Muskego.

Police say the vehicle sped away northbound on Martin Drive into New Berlin, and was later found crashed at the intersection of W. National Ave. and S. Martin Road.

Wisconsin State Patrol then responded and began investigating the crash.

Police say there were four women inside the car. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and three were transported to a nearby hospital. One of those three women died from her injuries there.

Police are still identifying the passengers in the vehicle and notifying family members.

The Muskego Police Department says officers are still investigating.

