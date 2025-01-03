19-year-old man charged in fatal crash that killed Waukesha West High School senior

17-year-old Megan Voss was killed in a fatal car crash on December 30th.

19-year-old Jason Zehe was arrested at the time of the crash and has now been charged with the following:



Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle,

Second-degree reckless homicide,

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury — 1st offense,

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and,

Possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC).

According to the complaint, officers were called to a crash at the intersection of E. Sunset Drive and Guthrie Road in Waukesha. Voss was driving an Audi, which had significant damage to the driver's side. Witnesses told police Voss was still inside, unconscious but breathing. Court documents show she was bleeding and slumped over in her seat.

According to the criminal complaint, another victim in the crash, Zehe's girlfriend, was injured.

According to court documents, Zehe told police he was trying to take his girlfriend home and said, "All of the sudden, I don't know, I don't know what happened." Police say Zehe was crying and that his hands, face, and clothes were covered in blood. He allegedly told police, "I am not some f***ing drunkard all the time. I-I-I crashed."

A third victim in the crash, who was uninjured, told police he saw Zehe's pickup truck heading east on Sunset "very fast" and flashing his brights. This third victim told police he realized Zehe wasn't going to stop as Voss' Audi passed through the intersection — he witnessed the two vehicles crash.

That witness says Zehe "flew" threw the stop sign going 40 or 50 miles per hour. Additional witnesses who weren't involved in the crash also told police they saw Zehe speeding.

Officers say Zehe's speech was extremely slurred and thick, though he denied having anything to drink. Later, while being treated in an ambulance, Zehe stated "I just wish I wasn't drunk."

According to court documents, officers observed Zehe to be confused about what was happening and where he was. He told officers he believed he was somewhere between Mukownago and Big Bend. He later told officers, "I am the one driving, and yeah, I should get charged" for "smashing into another f***ing person."

In the hospital, Zehe showed several signs of impairment and was unable to count backward from 67 to 49. He was also unable to recite the months of the year.

A preliminary breathalyzer test showed Zehe's bodily alcohol content to be .238 grams/210L of breath. Zehe's girlfriend told police they'd been drinking all day.

