WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha teen arrested in Kansas is back in Wisconsin after the deaths of his mother and stepfather.

17-year-old Nikita Casap was picked up last month after the two were found dead in their home in the Village of Waukesha.

17-year-old who was arrested in Kansas returned to Waukesha

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office confirms he is in their jail, but the teenager has not been charged in his parents' deaths.

He does face charges for theft, and driving one of their vehicles without their permission.

On March 5, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department confirmed the victims as 51-year-old Donald Mayer and his wife, 35-year-old Tatiana Casap.

Deputies were called to the home for a welfare check after Mayer's mother from Massachusetts reported not hearing from them in weeks. Prosecutors said Nikita Casap had also been absent from school for two weeks.

According to the complaint, Casap was taken into custody late Friday night in his mother’s car in WaKeeney, Kansas, during a traffic stop. A previous emergency phone ping showed Casap and one of the victims’ phones in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Investigators said officers found the family dog inside, along with a firearm that belonged to his stepfather, ammunition, spent shell casings, and the victims’ driver’s licenses in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Police had been searching for Casap since the bodies of his mother and stepfather were found last week inside a home in the village of Waukesha.

According to the criminal complaint, their bodies were found in different rooms, both concealed under blankets and clothing.

Court records show that the mother was found with "a possible exit wound in the back near right shoulder, and found the stepfather with "an obvious wound to the back of victim's head."

According to the complaint, investigators said a neighbor saw Casap driving his mother's car alone on Feb. 23, and that travel data indicated Casap left Waukesha on Feb. 24, passing through Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado.

