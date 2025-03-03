VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA, Wis. — Charges were filed in Waukesha County against a 17-year-old after a mother and stepfather were found dead last week in their home following a welfare check.

Two family members confirmed the victims as 51-year-old Donald Mayer and his wife, Tatiana Casap.

Nikita Casap, 17, is facing one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and one count of theft of movable property (special facts), according to a criminal complaint filed March 3.

Deputies were called to the home for a welfare check after one victim's mother reported not hearing from them in weeks and said Nikita Casap had also been absent from school.

TMJ4

According to the complaint, Casap was taken into custody late Friday night in his mother’s car in WaKeeney, Kansas, during a traffic stop. A previous emergency phone ping showed Casap and one of the victims’ phones in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

TMJ4

Investigators said officers found the family dog inside, along with a firearm that belonged to his stepfather, ammunition, spent shell casings, and the victims’ driver’s licenses in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Watch: Teen charged with stealing car of parents found dead in Waukesha home

Police had been searching for Casap since the bodies of his mother and stepfather were found last week inside a home in the village of Waukesha.

According to the complaint, investigators said a neighbor saw Casap driving his mother's car alone on Feb. 23, and that travel data indicated Casap left Waukesha on Feb. 24, passing through Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado.

The 17-year-old is currently in custody.

