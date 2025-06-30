17-year-old drowns in Pewaukee Lake after midnight swim with friends

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Flowers now mark the spot where Messiah Beamon-Perry jumped into Pewaukee Lake, never to resurface.

The 17-year-old Butler teen died in a swimming accident after attempting to swim to a buoy with friends just after midnight on Sunday. According to Pewaukee Police, Messiah Beamon-Perry couldn't swim.

TMJ4 Flowers left at the corner of the fishing pier on Pewaukee Lake where Messiah Beamon-Perry jumped off from with some friends.

Police say it was an accident and no alcohol was involved.

Local residents who've spent years on the lake are sharing their concerns about swimming safety hope others will learn from this tragedy.

TMJ4 Sign at Pewaukee Lake with the fishing pier in the background.

"If you are out in the lake you need to be with a boat or a paddle board or something," said Matt Peterson, a Pewaukee resident who grew up on the lake. "It is not safe to be out there."

Peterson's family takes swimming safety seriously. His daughter Perry, who was a competitive swimmer, echoes her father's caution.

TMJ4 Monica Kaskey is the supervisor at the Pewaukee Parks and Recreation Department.

"Don't just swim out there," Perry Peterson said.

The designated swimming area at Pewaukee Lake exists for important safety reasons, according to local officials who are working to prevent future tragedies through education and proper facilities.

TMJ4 Swimming area in Pewaukee Lake.

"That is the only place you should be swimming off the shore," said Monica Kaskey, from Pewaukee Parks and Recreation Department.

The department maintains that swimming area specifically to protect visitors from the lake's natural hazards.

TMJ4 Matt Peterson and his daughter Perry (12) are regular swimmers in Pewaukee Lake.

"They are there for a reason," Kaskey said. "We are able to monitor the beach swim area in regards to the depth and the weeds. So our maintenance staff can take care of that, so it is a much safer area."

Matt says his rule is “wear a life jacket and stay with someone."

Hamilton High School, where Messiah would have been a senior this fall, will offer counseling services to students on Tuesday. Hamilton High School says a counseling team will be available in the library from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1st. If any students need support they can call the Special Services Department in the District Office at 262-246-1973 ext. 1184.

