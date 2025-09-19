13-year-old arrested for bringing 'Orbeez gun' to Butler Middle School in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A 13-year-old student at Butler Middle School was arrested after allegedly bringing what police described as an "Orbeez gun" to school, prompting an immediate response from school officials and law enforcement.

The Waukesha Police Department said another student alerted staff around 7:30 a.m. Friday about a possible handgun in a backpack. School staff and law enforcement quickly located the student and recovered what was confirmed to be a facsimile firearm — specifically an altered Orbeez gun.

An Orbeez gun is a toy that shoots small, water-absorbent beads, police said.

Police have referred a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon other than a firearm on school premises to juvenile court for review.

