10-year-old injured in boating accident on Little Muskego Lake Saturday, authorities investigate

MUSKEGO, Wis. — A 10-year-old was injured during a boating-related accident on Little Muskego Lake at Idle Isle Park Saturday at about 10 a.m., according to the Muskego Police Department (MPD)

Authorities at the scene provided care for the 10-year-old before taking them to a local hospital for further treatment, but the extent of the juvenile's injuries is not yet being released.

According to an MPD release, the circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation, and further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

MPD is working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to understand any contributing factors that led up to the incident.

The Tess Corners Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (262) 679-4130.

