Work set to begin next week on $1.5 million bridge replacement project on Wisconsin Avenue in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA — A $1.5 million bridge replacement and resurfacing project along Wisconsin Avenue in Waukesha County is set to begin next week.

Work is expected to start Monday, Aug. 18, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The project, approved by Gov. Tony Evers, will improve about 1 mile of Wisconsin Avenue (WIS 16 Frontage Road) between Plank Road and Brown Street. Work will focus on reconstructing the bridge over the Oconomowoc River, resurfacing Wisconsin Avenue within the project limits, and installing a new guardrail, signs, and pavement markings.

Wisconsin Avenue will be closed to through traffic because of the bridge reconstruction, but local traffic and business access will be maintained.

A signed detour will use WIS 16 to route around the bridge closure.

The Oconomowoc River kayak launch will also be closed, but the river will remain open, with potential short-term closures during certain construction operations.

The project is scheduled for completion by late 2025. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

For more information, visit the project’s website : https://projects.511wi.gov/16frontage/

