Wisconsin lawmakers push for higher bail after Waukesha parade deaths

Mark Hoffman/AP
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 13:42:21-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing for tougher bail policies after a man who is charged with driving his SUV through a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60, had been released on $1,000 bail in a domestic violence case.

There have been bipartisan calls for bail reform following the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths and details about the bail amount set for suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, announced their support for stricter bail policies last month.

