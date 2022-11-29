Waukesha officials to execute new security measures at this weekend's Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Moving forward together. That's the message Waukesha officials are sharing as they and the entire community prepare to take part in their first Christmas parade since Darrell Brooks drove through the parade route, killing six people and injuring dozens.

Earlier this month, city leaders addressed the media regarding their safety plan.

"We're going to be Waukesha Strong," said Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson.

"After what happened last year, all of these events have just taken on a new meaning, " said Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard.

In preparation for the parade, which is themed Peace On Earth, the city's mayor, police, and fire departments have partnered together to come up with additional safety measures. The plan includes adding more security, placing modular vehicle barriers in key locations, and creating a new parade route that will now start on the West end of Cutler Park.

"The route has changed so we can have more security in the area. You are going to see a more visible presence with uniformed police officers, and there are going to be more covert things going on as well," said Chief Thompson.

According to Mayor Shawn Reilly, mental health advocates will also be on-site to help anyone who may be struggling during the parade. For those who aren't comfortable with being on Main Street, Mayor Reilly says families can take part in the city's daily walk of lights event instead where Christmas lights will be lit each night along the riverfront for viewing. It begins Friday.

"It will be something that kids and adults can come downtown, they don't have to be on Main Street if Main Street triggers them," said Reilly. "If we didn't have celebrations, if we just decided that we're no longer going to have community gatherings, that would be letting evil win, and we're not going to let that happen."

TMJ4 news will be broadcasting the Waukesha Christmas Parade live for the first time. It's set for Sunday, December 4th, at 4 PM.

