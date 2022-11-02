Downtown Waukesha announces 'Night of Lights' event

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha is kicking off the holiday season with a new event this year, the Night of Lights!

Night of Lights will kick off on Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. with a tree lighting outside the Rotunda, 235 W. Broadway. There will be hot chocolate, music, the lighting of the tree, and a glimpse at Santa.

The lighting will be followed by the lantern stroll and caroling, which will begin at 6 p.m. The walk will go from the rotunda to the river, featuring caroling outside of downtown businesses. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lantern from home, or you can purchase one at the tree lighting.

Night of Lights will wrap up with the Walk of Lights Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. There will be treats, giveaways, and the chance to meet Santa.

“We look forward to bringing light to our Downtown through this special event,” said Mayor Shawn Reilly. “This year it’s especially important for our community to continue to come together, to be united, and to support one another.”

The whole event will be hosted by the city, chamber of commerce, and downtown business association.

More information about the event can be found on the city's website.

