Volunteers build ramp for 4 siblings recovering at home after Waukesha parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Nearly three weeks after the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas parade, volunteers are hard at work building a wheelchair ramp at Dylan Yourell's home.

Yourell's four children were walking in the parade together when they were hurt. Some were hospitalized for several days. Thankfully, all four have been back home for some time now.

Their mother tells TMJ4 News they are taking it day by day. Yourell stressed his story is one of many people's that day.

"My story is just one, but my story is including finding two of my daughters on the road," Yourell said.

It's been a challenging few weeks for the family, but Yourell says he's choosing to focus on how the community has rushed to help.

"From law enforcement, from the people that were taking children in their vehicles and taking them immediately that they could not wait, and one of those situations included my son, so it does hold a personal note," Yourell said. "I just want to say thank you to everyone that was helping and being good on that day. Truly, I felt it coming up that road."

Yourell's 8-year-old-son, Grayson, will need a wheel chair for a little while. Volunteers have already built a ramp at his mother's home, and they hope the ramp at his father's home will be finished in a few weeks.

"Picture-frame decking and stainless steel horizontal railings," said builder Brock Held. "That's what he deserves after what he's gone through."

Yourell lives around the corner from the parade route and down the street from where the suspect was caught. He hopes the ramp in front of his home will serve as a symbol of Waukesha uniting in this tough time.

"I also believe it will be for anyone coming down this street, down this road, seeing this kind of epic thing, going into the Five Points, knowing that the community has come together, that good is battling evil," Yourell said. "I think that is important."

The family has two Go Fund Me pages set up, here and here.

