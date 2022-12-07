Watch Now
These are the winners of the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade

This year's parade kicked off on Sunday and was broadcasted by TMJ4.
The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade winners were announced by the City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade winners were announced by the City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

The City of Waukesha and Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast tied for first place for float design. Taylor's People's Park took second place.

As for performance, Revolutions Twirling Club took home first. The Waukesha North "Northstar" Marching Band and Wisconsin Diamond Dancers tied for second place.

This year's parade kicked off on Sunday and was broadcasted by TMJ4. The parade featured caroling in the crowd, family photos, comfort dogs, and appearances from Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and their reindeer.

