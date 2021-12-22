Support United for Waukesha fund, family of Jackson Sparks with 'Cookies for a Cause' Wednesday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Three local organizations are coming together to host a Wednesday fundraiser for the United for Waukesha Community Fund as well as the family of Jackson Sparks, one of the six people killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

LindenGrove Communities, St. James Catholic Church, and the Elegant Farmer are teaming up for a drive-thru cookie fundraiser on Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 1p.m.

For a minimum $2 donation, everyone who comes to St. James Catholic Church for the fundraiser will receive a sugar cookie from The Elegant Farmer and a holiday ornament handmade by a LindenGrove resident.

The fundraiser will have easy-in, easy-out access at the church's parking lot, located at 830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago.

"Enjoy a cookie with your morning coffee and support the Waukesha community all from the comfort of your car," a news release says.

