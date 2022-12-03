Shining brighter together: Waukesha begins holiday season with Night of Lights events

WAUKESHA — Less than two days until the return of Waukesha’s Christmas parade and the city began their holiday festivities with Friday’s Night of Lights.

The event featured a tree lighting downtown, a lantern lit walk with caroling and the first ever 'Walk of Lights' by the river.

Hundreds gathered to flip the switch on the holiday season; an overwhelming show of support in a city rocked by grief this time a year ago.

The tree has officially been lit in Waukesha’s Night of Lights 🎄@tmj4 pic.twitter.com/yjQd7boQo5 — Mariam Mackar (@mariammackar) December 2, 2022

“Seeing so many smiling faces here tonight proves that we are resilient and that we will not let tragedy define us,” said Alderwoman Alicia Halvensleben.

People at Friday evening’s tree lighting and Walk of Lights ceremony say their feelings about their community have only grown stronger since last November.

“I grew up here so this is a big deal,” said Brenda Wilde. “It’s community. It’s always been like this, but to see it to this level. I think that helps bring everyone together.”

Her mother, Elfie Smith, still lives in Waukesha and agrees.

“Oh, the blue lights that we have on our porches and all the light you see on the homes it's just a great thing,” Smith said.

People poured into downtown’s Main Street, caroling and carrying lanterns that were sold to raise money for the city’s upcoming parade memorial.

“People are processing this, and they will continue to process this, but it is the holidays and people want to celebrate the holidays,” Mayor Shawn Reilly said. “I’m seeing both, I’m seeing sadness but I’m also seeing a lot of joy.”

Those emotions on Friday were all rooted in remembering those lost and learning to heal with each other.

“It’s probably the best part of being from here I think we all can get to gather and enjoy the community that we all share,” said Wilde.

The City's Walk of Lights on the Riverwalk will be lit from dusk until dawn, every night until Jan. 22.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip