Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin issue joint statement on Waukesha parade tragedy

OSHKOSH, WI — The U.S. Senators representing Wisconsin, Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin, issued a statement over the weekend denouncing outside efforts to exploit the recent tragedy in Waukesha.

Johnson, a Republican, and Baldwin, a Democrat, asked anyone who is considering exploiting the tragedy for political purposes to cease and desist. They also asked communities to pray for the victims, their families, and Waukesha as a whole, and directed anyone wanting to financially contribute to the “United for Waukesha Community Fund”.

The statement reads in part, “We have full confidence in the local officials who responded with extraordinary professionalism, competence, integrity and compassion. They have many difficult duties to perform in the coming days, weeks, and months, and they should be afforded the respect and support they deserve to undertake their responsibilities without outside interference.”

"Their top priority is to begin the healing process within Waukesha by providing comfort and support to surviving family members of the deceased, and those injured both in body and spirit. They must also conduct a thorough investigation and afford the accused full due process. These will not be easy tasks, and will be made even more difficult if conducted within a politically charged atmosphere," the statement continued.

Sen. Ron Johnson has yet to announce if he will run for re-election in 2022. Tammy Baldwin's seat is not up until the 2024 election.

