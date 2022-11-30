Santa and Mrs. Claus to return to Waukesha Christmas parade after last year's tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Santa Claus is coming to town! Jolly Old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus are back for Waukesha's Christmas parade.

The duo's first parade experience was cut short by last year's tragedy. TMJ4 spoke to them about how they got past the initial hesitation to take part this year.

They may be making a list and checking it twice, but Mr. and Mrs. Claus say they are never too busy to miss out on the Waukesha Christmas parade.

"We want to see the kids. We want to see lots and lots of kids at the parade," Mrs. Claus said.

The pair were supposed to make an appearance last November in their float resembling the North Pole.

"It was a huge surprise," Mrs. Claus said. "There were real reindeer there. It was so awesome."

But as Mr. and Mrs. Claus were waiting for their highly anticipated entrance, disaster struck.

"We were at such extreme joy and happiness one minute, and then we went to just a lot of worry," Mrs. Claus said.

"We've all been wounded," Santa Claus said. "And the wound hasn't healed."

When the city announced it would still put on its annual parade one year after the deadly tragedy, the Claus' say they had some reservations about joining once again.

"I did not want to originally do this again," Santa Claus admitted.

But they say they realized there was power in participating.

"This is our time to go through and repair what happened," Mrs. Claus said.

"It will always be there as a scar, but hopefully, that wound can start to heal," Santa Claus added.

Kids are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa on Sunday where his helpers at the United States Postal Service will collect them. Be sure to give a big wave and say Merry Christmas when you see Saint Nick and his bride by his side!

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4 beginning at 4 p.m. TMJ4 News is proud to be the television sponsor of the parade for the first time in history. We will be streaming the parade in its entirety, both on-air and online for those who don't feel comfortable going in person or want to watch from afar.

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip