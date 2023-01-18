New 'Resiliency Center' in Waukesha helping parade attack victims heal

Watch this report Wednesday on TMJ4 News at 6:00.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — People who experienced the Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy have a new place to heal.

Six people were killed and more than 60 were injured when Darrell Brooks rammed his car through the annual parade. The pain from this tragic event is far-reaching.

We have an exclusive look inside the new resiliency center that is set to open Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Vanessa Giraldez showed us inside the new United for Waukesha Resiliency Center.

All of the programs that will be offered here will be free. A government-funded grant is paying to keep the lights on for at least two years.

The executive director of Southeast Wisconsin's National Alliance on Mental Illness helped secure this grant. "There were more than 70 witnesses that were prepped for that trial so people having to live through that in itself is another trauma trigger," explained Giraldez.

Which is why there will be all types of free programs available. This includes group therapy, referrals to get people free one-on-one help or art therapy.

The center has been in contact with other resiliency centers that have helped victims in mass casualty events. This includes the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017 and the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut back in 2012.

The open house for the United for Waukesha Resiliency Center is taking place next Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2000 Pewaukee Road, Suite R, Waukesha WI. You can also click here to learn more.

