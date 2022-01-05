Milwaukee Dancing Grannies to perform in St. Patrick's Day parade

MILWAUKEE — Local dance group Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will perform in their first parade of the year at Milwaukee's St. Patrick's Day parade downtown.

Three of their members and a volunteer were killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy Nov. 21, when a man drove an SUV through the crowd.

"We so enjoy performing for all ages, seeing the smiles hearing the cheers the roar of the crowds, this warms our hearts and brings smiles to our faces," the group shared on Facebook. "As this will be a difficult parade it will be exciting. There may be tears through our smiles."

The parade will be held March 12. This will be the Dancing Grannies second parade appearance following the tragedy; they walked in solidarity during Franklin's Christmas parade in December.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip