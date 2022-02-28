Last day to ask for support from Waukesha parade attack fund

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Monday is the last day to request financial support from the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which launched three months ago to aid the victims of the Christmas Parade attack.

So far, leaders with the fund say nearly 15,000 donors from every single state and 17 countries have donated more than $5.7 million, with 100 percent going directly to victims, survivors and their families.

So far, those with the fund tell us close to $1 million dollars has already been sent in initial disbursements to the families of the six people killed.

81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel, 71-year-old Leanna Owen, 42-year-old Jane Kulich, 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, 52-year-old Tamara Durand, and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

Submitted 8-year-old Jackson Sparks

A portion of those funds has also been given to people who were hospitalized and those who received outpatient treatment. In terms of eligibility, those who can also apply for the fund are those who were physically present at the parade during the time of the attack, but weren't injured, as well as first responders and medical professionals who helped treat the victims. A signed affidavit is required with the application.

All eligible victims, along with non-profit organizations, are encouraged to apply. Once all claims have been received, the committee, which is a group of community volunteer leaders that have been involved with fund since early December, will then make recommendations on how the funds are doled out.

