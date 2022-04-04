Jackson Sparks Foundation created to help children with baseball aspirations

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A foundation was founded to honor 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, the youngest person killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, and help young children facing barriers to baseball aspirations.

The Jackson Sparks Foundation's website states the foundation aims to grant "baseball dreams" to children in need, when they need the help most. Participants can be children who suffer from life-threatening injuries, critical injuries and loss of an immediate family member.

"Our aim is to encourage and instill hope in these children through granting those baseball dreams," their mission statement reads.

Jackson was also the boy who inspired the #jerseys4jackson campaign. A social media post crafted by Wisconsin native Todd Ahrens called people to wear a baseball jersey for Jackson on Dec. 3, 2021.

Sparks was a part of the Waukesha Blazers Baseball Club. He was marching with his baseball team in the parade when the suspect, Darrell Brooks, drove his SUV through the parade, killing six people including Jackson and injuring dozens more.

The main fundraiser for victims of the parade and their family, the United for Waukesha Community Fund, has raised millions of dollars. They are currently distributing money to victims. Click here to learn more about that effort.

