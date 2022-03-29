Hearing on impartiality in trial of Waukesha parade attack suspect

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha County Court trying parade attack suspect Darrell Brooks will meet Tuesday to go over a questionnaire that will be sent to potential jurors to see if they can be impartial in his trial.

Brooks is expected in court Tuesday and prosecutors came up with this plan after he and his lawyers asked for a change in venue for jurors for his trial. He is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last December.

Back in February, Brooks' attorneys said the sheer number of people who were directly affected by the parade, along with what they call the powerful and passionate community response to the tragedy, makes it very difficult for the court to ensure a fair trial. Earlier this month, the questionnaire method was brought up, with prosecutors saying the same method was used in another high-profile case tried in Waukesha County: the Slenderman stabbing trial.

If the questionnaire is approved, potential jurors will have until June 1 to return their forms for consideration. Both sides will then review the findings. The district attorney says if 80 to 90 percent of the forms come back show impartiality, a fair trial could be held in Waukesha.

Brooks' next court appearance is Sept. 9 for a jury status hearing, but Judge Jennifer Dorow did lock in Oct. 3 as the start date for the trial and blocked off the rest of the month in case they need more time to reach a verdict.

