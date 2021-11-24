HAWS offers 'fur therapy' sessions for members of Waukesha community

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha (HAWS) opened its doors to members of the community following the Christmas parade tragedy.

“When everybody does a little to help the community, we become so much stronger that way and this is our way of helping out,” said Jennifer Smieja of HAWS.

Dozens of people came in with their kids, or alone, to take a break from the harsh reality of Sunday’s events.

"This year has been trying to say the least,” Smieja said. “Now having this tragedy in our city, it’s just compounded how everyone’s feeling.”

The feelings, Smieja said, are sensed by our furry friends.

“One thing we know about animals is they know our moods. They know when we need them. Its one thing we can do as a member of the community is offer this service,” she said.

For two hours, dogs like Louie, served as "ambassa-dogs" to those in need of a smile following such a devastating event.

HAWS said it plans to have another pet-assisted comfort session from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip