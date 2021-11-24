Day of Service shows strength and resiliency of Waukesha after parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — Inside and outside of Catholic Memorial High School, students, staff, alumni, and parents were working on various service projects during the annual 'Crusader Day of Service'.

"Some people are doing tie blankets for hospitals or we're making bracelets for veterans," said Riley Reisch, a freshman at the high school. "We are (also) making a Thanksgiving dinner for people in our community."

Over 500 volunteers showed up, but they had one message to share. "We are strong and we care and we support one another," said Angie Flanagan.

It's the eighth year of the day of service but this year has taken on added meaning. Riley Reisch's 3-year-old cousin was hit during Sunday's Christmas parade but is going to be okay.

Reisch said being able to help others, alongside her friends, family, and teachers is comforting. "I don't know what the word is... just, happy. It takes my mind off of everything going on," she added.

One volunteer group was tying fleece blankets. Some will go to people in area hospitals, still recovering — after being struck at the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Another volunteer group at Catholic Memorial was creating a mural out of red solo cups, it spells out "We Love You." It's a message aimed at the school next door, St. Mary's. Several students there were injured in the parade.

