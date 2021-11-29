MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Another child who was injured in the Waukesha parade crash is now back home to continue their recovery, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin said Sunday.

"Today marks one week since the tragic events at the Waukesha parade," Children's Wisconsin said in a statement. "We are grateful to share that a ninth child admitted last Sunday was discharged and was able to return home."

The facility originally received 16 patients after the driver of a red SUV ran through the Christmas parade in Waukesha last week, killing six people and injuring more than 60.

Darnell Brooks Jr. is accused of speeding away from police and entering the parade, refusing to stop even as an officer banged on the hood of his SUV. Five adults and one child were killed in the crash.

There are still seven children remaining at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin who were injured at last week's parade. Children's Wisconsin says three of those children are in serious condition, three are in fair condition, and one is in good condition.

Children's Wisconsin's Mental and Behavioral Health Helpline is open at (414) 266-6500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.