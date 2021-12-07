8-year-old Waukesha parade victim is home after spending nearly 2 weeks in hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis. — For those who don't know Olivia Stover, you'd think she was just a typical girl who loves her dog, her family, and most of all, dancing.

"It's just so much fun to do it," said Olivia.

Submitted Eight-year-old Olivia Stover was one of the victims hit during the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. After suffering from two brain bleeds, a sprained ankle, and 12 days in the hospital, she’s finally home.

But what you may not know about the eight-year-old is that for nearly two weeks, she was in the hospital fighting for her life.

"It'll be a long road to complete recovery, but we are pretty content with where we're at right now," said Olivia's dad, Nick.

Olivia had been performing in the Waukesha Christmas Parade with her Xtreme Dance Team, and her mom right alongside her when they were both hit by 39-year-old Darrell Brooks-who came speeding through the crowd in a red SUV.

"I started screaming for her and I was running in circles because I couldn't find her. She was unconscious," said Olivia's mom, Jennifer.

Olivia's parents say she doesn't remember much about what happened. But when she woke up, she was in the hospital suffering from severe injuries.

"She has two bleeds to her brain and swelling in her brain. She's got a broken big toe in two places and a severely sprained ankle," said Nick.

But finally, after dozens of consultations, MRIs, and 12 days spent in the hospital, she finally got to come home last Thursday.

"I feel good, really good. Great," said Olivia.

And while she's still got a long road to recovery ahead, Olivia says she's just happy to be home and hopes to start dancing again soon.

"We've come across some angels out there that have definitely been holding her up high," said Nick

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the Stover family as Olivia continues her road to recovery. To donate, click here.

