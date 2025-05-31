ERIN, Wis. — Two teenage friends from Georgia are making a splash at the U.S. Women's Open with their distinctive Wisconsin-themed headwear.

Allie Nguyen, 14, and Evelyn Aquilino, 15, arrived at the tournament at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, proudly sporting their Wisconsin souvenirs — cheeseheads.

The junior golfers purchased their iconic foam cheese hats at Mars Cheese Castle, a famous Wisconsin landmark.

"Last year I had a big hat and I thought it would be cool," Allie told our Susan Kim.

Watch: Young golf fans from Georgia proudly wear Cheeseheads at U.S. Women's Open

Evelyn said that "at first I did not want to but they convinced me and I am really happy I did,"

When asked why she was happy about wearing the cheesehead, Allie explained, "Because it's really cool and it's showing Wisconsin spirit."

Her dad says security did have them wait to make sure the Cheeseheads were ok to take into the tournament and would not be a distraction to players. The USGA said they were great and to "come on in!" according to Allie's father.

The distinctive headwear has confused some spectators.

"A lot of people thought we were locals from Wisconsin," Nguyen said.

The young fans have been collecting autographs and receiving positive reactions from competitors at the prestigious golf tournament.

"One of the players took our picture. The players really love it," Aquilino said.

"Hopefully it lightens up the mood. Makes them chill," Nguyen said.

