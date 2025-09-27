Woman dead, man injured in semi versus passenger vehicle crash in Washington County

ADDISON — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash on Saturday.

On Sept. 27 at 11:16 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a semi versus passenger vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 175 and County Road S in the Town of Addison.

This incident marks the fifth fatal motor vehicle crash in Washington County in 2025.

A release from the sheriff's office says preliminary findings indicate that the passenger vehicle, traveling west on County Road S, failed to yield from a stop sign to the southbound semi on Highway 175, resulting in the crash.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Hartford Police Department, responded to the scene. Emergency personnel from the St. Lawrence Fire Department, Allenton Rescue and West Bend Intercept also assisted.

Upon arrival, the first responding deputy, with the help of bystanders, extracted the driver of the passenger car and began rescue efforts. The 32-year-old from Ripon, was transported to Froedtert Medical Center in West Bend, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the semi, a 53-year-old male from Pennsylvania, was transported to a nearby medical facility. He was later released with minor injuries.

The Washington County Reconstruction Unit and Wisconsin State Patrol truck inspectors were requested to assist with the investigation.

Highway 175 and County Road S remained closed for approximately four hours to allow for investigation and vehicle removal.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip