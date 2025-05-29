Wisconsin golf fans love that so many top-tier tournaments come to the state

ERIN — Wisconsin is playing host to another major golf tournament, the 80th Women's U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

At the tournament, I found fans who have been traveling to each professional tournament whenever they come to the Badger State.

“I think it’s very cool. And I hope we get more. We’ve got some great golf courses. Challenging for sure. And great competition," Sandy Steffen, a golf fan at Erin Hills, said. "You know, if it’s in Wisconsin and we can get there, we would go.”

She and her husband Tom have been to multiple U.S. Opens, the Ryder Cup, PGA Championships, pro-am tournaments, and senior tournaments. They will either buy tickets to go as fans or volunteer.

"I worked another LPGA tournament that was in Green Bay at Thornberry Creek, and I worked at the driving range, and I got to see the players up close and talk to the caddies," Steffen said.

She added that one of the most amazing parts about these Wisconsin courses are the access you get to players. The golf courses allow you to get up close and personal with the athletes, making you feel immersed in the tournament.

