Will tariffs impact Wisconsin agriculture? Local dairy farmer weighs in

WEST BEND, Wis. — As ongoing trade wars raise alarm bells nationwide, farmers are voicing concerns that heightened tariffs could significantly impact their bottom lines.

The National Farmers Union warns that the increased costs associated with tariffs "will have serious consequences for American agriculture."

In Wisconsin, agriculture contributes $116 billion annually to the state's economy, which is home to more than 58,000 farms.

Mariam Mackar visited Roden Echo Valley in West Bend to gain insight into how local farmers are faring.

Bob Roden, who began his dairy operation in 1975 with just 25 cows, has seen significant growth over the decades. Today, the operation milks about 850 cows, with the facility's capacity potentially reaching 1,500 in the future.

During a tour of the farm, Roden expressed his hopes for the legacy he is building alongside his family.

TMJ4 asked if the farm has seen the impact of rising tariffs.

“Tariffs are affecting me," Roden said, referencing a current building project where steel prices could increase by 10%. “That's a sizable project.”

The potential increase in costs has raised concerns about the future of the industry.

"I don't like this tariff business. It's going to be on the backs of the farmers because we have to depend on the world to get rid of our commodities," Roden explained.

He highlighted the dependency of the dairy industry on global trade, noting that 15% to 20% of dairy products are exported.

"If we lose 15% of our markets for dairy, it’s going to be devastating. But I don’t know if that’s going to happen," Roden said. “I think it’s too early to see what the effects are going to be.”

As trade tensions continue to escalate, farms like Roden Echo Valley are forging ahead, remaining hopeful while closely monitoring decisions made in Washington that could impact their future.

“The tariffs are going to affect us long term if we aren’t able to export our commodities,” Roden concluded.

