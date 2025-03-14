Whitefish Bay associate principal resigns after being charged in fatal drunk driving crash in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. — A Whitefish Bay associate principal has resigned after being charged in a fatal drunk driving crash that took place in the Town of West Bend last December.

Rebecca Salomon, 51, resigned her position from Cumberland Elementary on March 12, according to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Jamie Foeckler.

Salomon faces one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, according to a criminal complaint.

The crash occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2024, at the intersection of County Trunk P and County Trunk NN in the Town of West Bend.

According to the complaint, Salomon ran a stop sign, and struck another car. She told a deputy she had been at Lucky Shots, a tavern in West Bend, and admitted to drinking three margaritas.

She failed field sobriety tests, and her blood alcohol level was 0.10, according to the complaint. Her male passenger was arrested after allegedly acting hostile toward the responding deputy, the complaint states.

Dave Cournia, 75, was injured in the crash. He died five days later, on January 3.

Cournia was a U.S. Marine who went on to work in the restaurant industry then with the Milwaukee County Transit System. He had a blended family filled with children, stepchildren, and grandchildren.

