West Bend sex offender accused of violating registry, using alias to DJ kids' events

WEST BEND — A convicted sex offender could face prison time for violating several sex offender registry rules.

According to the criminal complaint, a sex-offender registration specialist was tipped off that Nicholas G. Mistrioty, 45, had been using the alias “Nicholas Maseraty” and had a Facebook account under that name. The specialist saw on Facebook that Mistrioty had started a new job as the owner and CEO of Elite Karaoke Wisconsin.

None of that information had been disclosed to law enforcement, which is a violation of the registry requirements.

Court documents revealed that Mistrioty was using the last name "Maseraty" and that he had participated in middle and grade school events in West Bend. An investigator found posts on Facebook tied to a group for Elite Karaoke, indicating that Mistrioty provided DJ services for a Girl Scout fundraiser and at Nathan Hale High School's homecoming event in 2023.

In February 2024, investigators discovered that under the alias “Nick Maseraty,” Mistrioty was contracted by Silverbrook Intermediate School through the Silverbrook Student Council for a Valentine’s Day dance. Video surveillance showed him interacting with children on two occasions.

At no point did the 45-year-old reveal he was a sex offender to school staff.

Detectives attempted to contact Mistrioty on Friday. He told them he was using the name “Nick Maseraty” because no one could pronounce his last name. The 45-year-old was also babysitting two of his friend’s children, which is not allowed.

In 2001, Mistrioty was convicted of child enticement and second-degree sexual assault of a child in Milwaukee.

TMJ4 attempted to speak with Mistrioty on Tuesday, but no one answered at his residence.

Neighbors were caught off guard when they found out.

“I’m shocked that this happened so close to my house. And how it was, I don’t want to say it was so easy for him to do it, but I’m glad that he was caught so that nobody else can get hurt in the process,” said Rhea Arent.

Nicholas G. Mistrioty, 45, faces the following charges:



Sex Offender - Identify Self Incorrectly

Sex Offender - Fail to Provide Information

Knowingly Fail to Notify School of Sex Offender Status - 1st Offense

Child Sex Offender Working With Children (two counts)

The West Bend Police Department said in a post that the 45-year-old was being held on a $2,500.

The West Bend School District released this statement.

"The West Bend School District has been made aware by the West Bend Police Department of an investigation concerning a registered sex offender who used a false identity while employed as a DJ. This individual participated in a February 2024 after-school dance at Silverbrook Intermediate School, which was supervised by multiple staff members. We extend our sincere gratitude to the West Bend Police Department for their swift and effective efforts in safeguarding our students and the community. While this was the district's sole engagement with this company, it will no longer be considered for any future services.”

