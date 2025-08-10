West Bend residents asked to conserve water due to high flows at wastewater treatment plant

Due to recent heavy rainfall, the City of West Bend Sewer Utility is currently experiencing significantly high flows that are putting stress on the system. As a precautionary measure, the West Bend Sewer Utility is requesting all residents and businesses to voluntarily limit water usage until conditions improve.
The excessive rainfall has caused a substantial increase in inflow and infiltration into the wastewater system, reducing the plant’s capacity to effectively treat wastewater. While the plant remains operational and compliant with safety standards, reducing water usage will help alleviate the strain and maintain system integrity.
Residents are asked to take the following steps to help reduce demand:
• Postpone laundry and dishwashing when possible
• Take shorter showers and limit bath use
• Avoid unnecessary non-essential water uses
