West Bend man arrested after 7 cats found in sealed container in dumpster; 1 survives

WEST BEND — A 26-year-old West Bend man was arrested in connection with an investigation into the discovery of seven dead cats, which police say were found in a dumpster in a sealed plastic container last weekend.

The discovery was made on Nov. 2 around 12:32 p.m. after West Bend police received a call about dead cats being found in a dumpster near 9th and Washington.

Police say seven cats were found dead, but one cat was still alive and taken to an emergency veterinary clinic.

Washington County Humane Society

An investigation determined the man placed eight cats in a sealed plastic container and set it out by the dumpster, according to police. The man and his 23-year-old girlfriend had a total of 11 cats in their residence, according to police.

The woman, who police say had been out of town at the time, learned upon her return that the man allegedly admitted to disposing of the cats because they “could no longer afford to feed them.”

The man was taken into custody and booked on seven counts of mistreatment of animals causing death.

Necropsies are being conducted, and the district attorney will make a charging determination once those results are completed, according to police.

Meanwhile, the surviving cat, Helena, is recovering at the Washington County Humane Society (WCHS), which says she is currently eating, drinking water and interacting with staff and volunteers, calling her survival “nothing short of miraculous.”

The nonprofit is asking for donations to ensure Helena makes a full recovery.

A spokesperson also clarified that Helena is not owned by WCHS, and it's unclear whether she will become a pet they can adopt out.

To learn more about how you can donate, visit WCHS' website.

